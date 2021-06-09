Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $505.57 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

