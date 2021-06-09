Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 772.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $350.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.35. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.93.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

