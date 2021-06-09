Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2,028.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

