Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,739 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

PDM opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

