Bickling Financial Services Inc. Invests $256,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

