Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 103.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 63.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 240.7% during the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

