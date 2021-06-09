BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $58.37 and last traded at $58.74. Approximately 8,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,375,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Specifically, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,337,373 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -59.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

