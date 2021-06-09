BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,337,373 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

