Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

BFRA opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

