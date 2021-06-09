Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.34.

Biogen stock opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.42. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.