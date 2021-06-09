Biogen Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.51. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.35 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.34.

BIIB stock opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.42.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

