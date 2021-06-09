Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.34.

Shares of BIIB opened at $395.37 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

