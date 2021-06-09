Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 22,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 13,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

