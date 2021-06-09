Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Tops $9.23 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

