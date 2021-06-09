Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $30.44 on Top Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $30.44 or 0.00081290 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $257.61 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001936 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002787 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003402 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

