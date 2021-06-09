Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 59.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $54,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 201,246 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 154,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125,273 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,219 over the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,224. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

