BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $15.01. 370,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 80,425,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in BlackBerry by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

