BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,013 shares of company stock worth $19,477,562. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.