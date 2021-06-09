BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,661,486.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. 408,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,871. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.