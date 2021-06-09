BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 86.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of WSFS Financial worth $348,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,746,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.37. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $67,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,284 shares of company stock worth $8,773,956. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.