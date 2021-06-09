BlackRock Inc. Has $321.68 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Navient worth $321,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Navient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.