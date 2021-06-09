BlackRock Inc. Has $352.40 Million Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $352,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,105. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

