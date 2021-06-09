BlackRock Inc. Purchases 365,175 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $358,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,300. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

