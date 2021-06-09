BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,718,948 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $334,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after purchasing an additional 610,297 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after purchasing an additional 675,100 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

