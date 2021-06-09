BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,311 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKN stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

