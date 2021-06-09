BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 541,720 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after buying an additional 88,629 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,269,000.

BBN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 155,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,431. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

