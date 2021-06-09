Blank Wallet Market Cap Achieves $14.46 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $1.52 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00242647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00220012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.01246489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,751.48 or 0.99890860 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.