BLAST Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. BLAST has a market cap of $27,625.82 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009002 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000259 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

