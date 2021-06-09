Blue Water Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 14th

Blue Water Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 14th. Blue Water Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Blue Water Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of BLUWU opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60. Blue Water Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blue Water Acquisition by 3,730.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

