BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,389 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

