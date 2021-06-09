BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KELYA. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,161 shares of company stock worth $710,438. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

