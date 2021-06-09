BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,092 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 75.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE NNI opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

