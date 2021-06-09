BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,389 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 212,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

