BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 75.2% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

