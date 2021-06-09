BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WW International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,845 shares of company stock worth $7,385,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

