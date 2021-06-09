BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 419 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 167,248 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE ESE opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

