BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.31

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 76981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

BNPQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

About BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

