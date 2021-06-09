Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 597,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,028. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

