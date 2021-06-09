BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $260,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.