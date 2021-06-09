BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

