BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,736 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

