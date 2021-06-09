BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 7,995 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 97,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. First National Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

