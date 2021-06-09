Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.28

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 9451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

