Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,100. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

