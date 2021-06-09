Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $9,040,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 151.9% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $8,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $388.53 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $411.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

