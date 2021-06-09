Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

