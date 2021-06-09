Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,345 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

