Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,370.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in JD.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,739,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

