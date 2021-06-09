Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 207 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,230,000 after buying an additional 197,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

