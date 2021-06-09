Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $68,409.44 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after buying an additional 3,523,734 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,322,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,429,000 after buying an additional 575,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,133,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after acquiring an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

